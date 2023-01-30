ELIS Trading 80% Higher This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and $21,446.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00214981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.33884082 USD and is up 34.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,345.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

