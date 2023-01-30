Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.71) to GBX 2,580 ($31.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

