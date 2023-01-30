Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Lowered by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.45. 1,172,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,168. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.75.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

