Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 30th (ACN, ADXS, AEZS, AGRX, ARKR, ATER, ATHM, AWH, BEKE, BIOC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 30th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Moffett Nathanson issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Moffett Nathanson issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

