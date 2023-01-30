Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 30th (ACN, ADXS, AEZS, AGRX, ARKR, ATER, ATHM, AWH, BEKE, BIOC)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 30th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Moffett Nathanson issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Moffett Nathanson issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.