Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $460,549. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

