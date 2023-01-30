Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. 1,548,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

