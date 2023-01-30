Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ELS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.
Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.