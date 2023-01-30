Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of ELS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

