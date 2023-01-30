ERC20 Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $135.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00215984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00950389 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $224.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

