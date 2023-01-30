ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 2,172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESRCF remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Get ESR Group alerts:

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.