ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 2,172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
ESRCF remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.73.
ESR Group Company Profile
