Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 556,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.42. 431,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,754. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

