Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $315.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.83.

EL opened at $270.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

