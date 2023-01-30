Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 614,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 82,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

