Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.63) to €9.70 ($10.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $1.97 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Stories

