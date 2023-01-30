EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

