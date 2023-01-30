EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
About EVCI Career Colleges
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVCI Career Colleges (EVCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.