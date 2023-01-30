Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. 324,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.