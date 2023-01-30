Evmos Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $131.98 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00395671 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.89 or 0.27773211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00595508 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

