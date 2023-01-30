Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after acquiring an additional 325,872 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.