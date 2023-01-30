Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $47,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.