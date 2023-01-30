Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 583.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $156.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

