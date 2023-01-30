Evoke Wealth LLC Has $148.61 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,312 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 6.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $148,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

