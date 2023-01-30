Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.00 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

