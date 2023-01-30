Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.45 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

