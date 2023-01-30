Evoke Wealth LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGF stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.