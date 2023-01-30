Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.03 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

