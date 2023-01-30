Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 35,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 137,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exscientia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

