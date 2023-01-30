Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,356 shares of company stock worth $848,494. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.