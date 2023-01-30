Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 253.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUF traded up C$8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. Fanuc has a 1-year low of C$127.00 and a 1-year high of C$206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.74.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of Fanuc are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.