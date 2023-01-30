Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at National Bank Financial

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Farmers Edge alerts:

Farmers Edge Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of FMEGF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.