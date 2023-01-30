Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

AGM stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,459. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

