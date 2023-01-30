Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,192.78 ($14.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 47 ($0.58) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,087 ($13.46). 270,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,104. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3,287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.59. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,319 ($28.71).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

