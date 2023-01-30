FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FFBW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Stock Down 1.1 %

FFBW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. FFBW has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

