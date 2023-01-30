Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 14,077 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. 531,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

