Fiducient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,264. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

