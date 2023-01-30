Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of FLMNF remained flat at $38.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMNF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.61) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

