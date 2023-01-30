Financial Contrast: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 4 0 2.80 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $16.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.87%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 224.16%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunovant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.53) -11.58 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 153.28 -$100.61 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -39.15% -36.36% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Immunovant on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

