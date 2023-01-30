Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Finward Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
FNWD stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
About Finward Bancorp
