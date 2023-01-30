FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.47. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

