Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.4 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 3.6 %
FCMGF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FCMGF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.