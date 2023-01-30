Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.4 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 3.6 %

FCMGF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.