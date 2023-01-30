First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

FBNC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

