First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,652.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,303.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,444 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

First Busey Stock Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Busey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

