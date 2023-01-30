First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.17. 140,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,417. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

