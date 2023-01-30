First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,763,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $68.92.
