First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.31. 175,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,146. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

