First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $932.99 million, a P/E ratio of 315.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

