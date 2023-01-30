First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.63.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $932.99 million, a P/E ratio of 315.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
