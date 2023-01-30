flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTFGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($27.17) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

FNNTF stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

