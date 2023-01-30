FlatQube Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. FlatQube has a market cap of $34.80 million and $15,119.60 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00009796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.30024273 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,524.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

