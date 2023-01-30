Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.63. 8,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.