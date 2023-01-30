Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
NYSE BEN traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $30.48. 2,012,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,457. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $33.03.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,864 shares of company stock worth $589,411. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 430.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.
Read More
