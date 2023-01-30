freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.0 days.

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research firms have commented on FRTAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

