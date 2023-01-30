Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

